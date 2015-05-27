× I-480 EB reopened after crash involving semis, pick-up truck

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio — All lanes are reopened on Interstate 480 eastbound after an accident involving two semi-trucks and a pick-up truck.

The crash originally closed all lanes of the highway between Lorain Road in North Ridgeville and Stearns Road in North Olmsted.

According to North Olmsted police, one semi was parked off the road doing maintenance when a pick-up truck veered to the right and struck it. The pick-up then careened off the semi and rolled several times on the road. That’s when another semi struck it.

The driver of the pick-up truck was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center; while the driver of the second semi was taken to St. John Medical Center. Neither injury is said to be life-threatening. I-480 was shut down for about two hours.

