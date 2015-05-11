Fox: ‘American Idol’ ending in 2016

“American Idol” is coming to a close.

Fox has announced that the show will begin its 15th and final season in January. In its 2015-2016 season prime time series announcement, Fox said “American Idol” will be a “season-long celebratory event.”

“AMERICAN IDOL XV will feature host Ryan Seacrest and judges Jennifer Lopez, Keith Urban and Harry Connick, Jr., as they search for the final IDOL superstar and pay tribute to the past 14 seasons of amazingly talented contestants and the millions of fans who tweeted, texted and championed their IDOLs.”
