Super Heroes visit Fox 8 before heading out to rid the world of ‘bad guys’

CLEVELAND - It's not every day that you get such a distinguished gathering of super heroes in one place, but it happened this morning at the Fox 8 studios.

These "super" folks are members of "Super Heroes to Kids in Ohio", a non-profit group that makes costumed super hero visits to children in hospitals, special needs centers and anywhere children may be facing some tough times.

Today, the caped and gowned crusaders took part in the City of Elyria's Super Hero Weekend. Along with the help of some Super Kids, they swept through Elyria to rid it of any super villains that they found lurking in the shadows.

This is all part of the 14th Annual Free Comic Book Day. Today, throughout the US and Canada, over 5.6 million comics will be given away in participating comic book shops. For more information and to find a shop near you, click here.