Bruce Jenner: My brain is more female than it is male

NEW YORK — Former Olympic champion Bruce Jenner says he identifies as a woman and is making a transition from male to female.

He ended speculation when he announced during an interview televised Friday with ABC’s Diane Sawyer that “for all intents and purposes, I am a woman.”

Jenner spoke in a long-awaited interview televised Friday with ABC’s Diane Sawyer about his gender identity, saying that he has always been confused about his gender identity. Early in the interview, Jenner took out his ponytail to let his long hair flow behind him. “My brain is more female than it is male,” says Jenner, the 1976 Olympic decathlon champion who has been better known in recent years as part of television’s omnipresent Kardashian family. Jenner, who fought back tears, said it was hard for him to talk about his gender issues because he didn’t want to disappoint people.

Jenner says he has always been confused about his gender identity. As a young boy, he felt an urge to try on his mother’s and sister’s dresses.

He says he began gender reassignment therapy in the 1980s but gave it up. He hasn’t decided whether he will undergo surgery.

He says he hopes his interview will help others struggling with gender identity issues.

If you or someone close to you is one of those struggling with gender identity, you can CLICK HERE to head to GLAAD’s Transgender Media and Education Program.