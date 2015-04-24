× Cleveland police fall behind on body camera plan

CLEVELAND- The Cleveland Division of Police has fallen months behind its original schedule in getting body cameras for officers, the Fox 8 I-Team learned on Friday.

The I-Team first reported snags in the plan several weeks ago. Police initially said they’d get the cameras to all officers by June.

Now, the chief’s office said the goal is by the end of the year.

So far, only officers on the southeast side are wearing the cameras. Officers on the near west side will be next, but they are now set to get the cameras “by the end of May.”

The city said making sure the system is working properly has caused the delays. Officers have told Fox 8 about issues downloading and storing video.

The Cleveland Division of Police previously said officers will have the body cameras rolling on every call so that there can be no questions about whatever happens. The video will show it.

However, the city has only released one clip of video from a minor call (It can be viewed below) despite numerous I-Team requests, including a police-involved shooting.

