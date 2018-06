A new survey shows only half of American parents have a living trust document or a will.

That’s according to a survey by Caring.com.

The survey also showed that out of those who have a will, only 40 percent have updated it within the last five years.

Possibly the most alarming revelation is one-fourth of adult children don’t know if their parents ever updated their will, and 16 percent of adult children didn’t know if their parents even had a will.

Read more here.

Join our Facebook conversation: