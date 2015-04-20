× Man dies after shooting on Cleveland’s east side

CLEVELAND- Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed on Cleveland’s east side Sunday night.

Officers responded to the area of East 59th Street and Fleet Avenue shortly after 9 p.m. for a Ford Expedition that hit a pole.

Cleveland police said the man inside suffered gunshot wounds to his arm and stomach. He was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center, where he later died.

Anyone with information should call homicide investigators at 216-623-5464. Crime Stoppers accepts anonymous tips at 216-252-7463.