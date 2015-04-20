Boxer Kelly Pavlik charged with assault after Foo Fighters’ Concert

WEATHERSFIELD TWP, OH – Boxer Kelly Pavlik was arrested after getting into a fight in a parking lot outside of a Foo Fighters’ concert Saturday afternoon.

Police were flagged down by a woman who told them that two men were fighting in the parking lot of Pinetree Plaza. The concert was being held at a store there in honor of National Record Store Day.

Officers said that upon arriving in the parking lot, Pavlik’s friend, Brian Banks, told them they were just “joking around.” Pavlik told them that they had been “mosh pitting” and just joking around. One officer had seen Pavlik throw two punches at Banks, though. Banks later admitted that Kelly had been fighting him, but that they had been friends for years and did not want charges filed.

Both men had been backstage at the concert and said they had had a few beers. Officers reported that they could smell alcohol on both of their breaths and that Pavlik’s “speech was slurred, his eyes were bloodshot and he was having trouble standing and walking.” Four security personnel at the concert told police that Kelly was “highly intoxicated” when he arrived at the concert.

Pavlik, a former middleweight champion boxer, was issued a citation for assault and allowed to leave with a designated driver. He is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday in Niles.

This isn’t Pavlik’s first trouble with the law. In December of 2011, he was charged with operating a vehicle under the influence after crashing an ATV on a neighbor’s property.