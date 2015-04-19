× Police searching for suspects in armed robbery at Parma gas station

PARMA – The Sunoco gas station in Parma, located at Pearl and Bradley Avenue, was robbed at gunpoint around 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

Parma police said the suspects are three black males who were all wearing face masks when they entered the gas station.

At least one of the suspects brandished a handgun during the robbery and the suspects fled in a maroon SUV with an unknown amount of cash.

