Police searching for suspects in armed robbery at Parma gas station

Posted 5:12 pm, April 19, 2015, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

PARMA – The Sunoco gas station in Parma, located at Pearl and Bradley Avenue, was robbed at gunpoint around 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

Parma police said the suspects are three black males who were all wearing face masks when they entered the gas station.

At least one of the suspects brandished a handgun during the robbery and the suspects fled in a maroon SUV with an unknown amount of cash.

Stay with Fox 8 and Fox8.com for more information.