× Missing: Brandey Brown

BEREA – FOX 8 has launched a project in hopes of finding missing people here in Northeast Ohio.

Today we feature 17-year-old Brandey Brown who went missing from Berea on February 21, 2015.

Brandey is 5’2″ with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing pajama pants, a red sweatshirt and glasses.

If you have any information on Brandey Brown please call The Berea Police Department at 440-826-5870.

