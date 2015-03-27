Missing: Brandey Brown

Posted 4:30 am, March 27, 2015, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

BEREA – FOX 8 has launched a project in hopes of finding missing people here in Northeast Ohio.

Today we feature 17-year-old Brandey Brown who went missing from Berea on February 21, 2015.

Brandey is 5’2″ with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing pajama pants, a red sweatshirt and glasses.

If you have any information on Brandey Brown please call The Berea Police Department at 440-826-5870.

*For more information on Fox 8′s Missing Person Project CLICK HERE*

*If you would like to have someone featured in our segments HERE’S HOW FOX 8 CAN HELP*