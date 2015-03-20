Missing: Jermonte Bailey

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

CLEVELAND — FOX 8 has launched a project in hopes of finding missing people here in Northeast Ohio.

Today we feature 17-year-old Jermonte Bailey who went missing from Cleveland on January 23, 2015.

Jermonte is 5’8″ with black hair and brown eyes. He wears glasses and was last seen wearing a blue coat, blue jeans and a blue hat.

If you have any information please call Detective Callahan at Cleveland Police Fourth District 216-623-3138.

