× Missing: Jermonte Bailey

CLEVELAND — FOX 8 has launched a project in hopes of finding missing people here in Northeast Ohio.

Today we feature 17-year-old Jermonte Bailey who went missing from Cleveland on January 23, 2015.

Jermonte is 5’8″ with black hair and brown eyes. He wears glasses and was last seen wearing a blue coat, blue jeans and a blue hat.

If you have any information please call Detective Callahan at Cleveland Police Fourth District 216-623-3138.

*For more information on Fox 8′s Missing Person Project CLICK HERE*

*If you would like to have someone featured in our segments HERE’S HOW FOX 8 CAN HELP*