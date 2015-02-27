Mystery solved: Designer says #TheDress is #BlueAndBlack

We’re sorry, team #WhiteAndGold.

The company tweeted a photo Friday of the dress that has people questioning their sanity. The controversy all started when Tumblr user swiked uploaded a photo of a dress on Wednesday and asked: “Guys please help me – is this dress white and gold, or blue and black? Me and my friends can’t agree…”

Roman Originals, the maker of the dress that’s almost breaking the Internet, says its creation is indeed blue and black.

It quickly went viral, with some saying it’s blue and black while others say it’s white and gold. Many have theorized the cones and rods in our eyes cause some people to see blue and black while others will see white and gold. But the jury is still out on the official explanation.

The dress is called the LaceBodycon Dress, andit’s royal blue and black. The dress also comes in black and white, black and red and black and pink. Ironically, you can’t order it in white and gold — yet.

The retailer, Roman, said sales of the outfit that sparked #TheDress debate soared 347% Friday.

Michelle Bastock, Roman’s fashion director, who wore the dress during a CNN interview, said she planned to start offering a white and gold version. It would take about six months to make it available.

Roman’s website was quickly changed to feature the hotly debated dress on the front of its homepage.

“We were really surprised and really happy… It’s just amazing,” Bastock said. “We’re really busy. All the team on the website are going crazy.”

Bastock said the website had been coping well with the surge in sales and online attention, and the company still has more dresses in stock.

“We still have plenty in stock,” she said. “Plenty to go around,” noting that the dress is available in other colors as well. It currently sells for £50 ($77).

Roman has 132 stores across the U.K. and has been expanding at a breakneck pace, said Bastock. The company is opening one new store each week.

