Plugged In: How sibling bullying affects perception of peer bullying

Ask most parents with multiple children, and they’ll tell you sibling rivalry and aggression are perfectly normal.

But a new study in the Journal of Family Violence found the behavior could have an affect on peer bullying.

The study, which was reported by healthcanal.com, found that most people considered sibling aggression normal and were reluctant to define it as bullying.

“The most striking result to us was that people who reported experiencing more sibling bullying when they were younger were less likely to report (peer-to-peer) bullying if they saw it,” University of Nebraska-Lincoln researcher Lori Hoetger said. “There seemed to be this sense that they were so used to it when they were younger, they might not see it as a big deal or that it was worthy of reporting.”

