Betty White, star of “Hot in Cleveland,” is always greeted on set with a hula dance performed by her assistant.

But Saturday’s greeting was much more special for Betty, who is celebrating her 93rd birthday!

As she is carted to the set, her fellow cast members along with dozens of others break out in a giant hula flash mob. Betty’s reaction was heartwarming and priceless!

TV Land posted video of the surprise on YouTube, and it’s been viewed over 2.5 million times.

