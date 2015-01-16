Eight people hurt in Cleveland RTA bus crash

CLEVELAND- At least eight people were injured in an RTA bus accident on Cleveland’s east side, RTA and EMS dispatch say.

The crash involving a car and bus happened at East 100th Street and Euclid Avenue.

Linda Krecic with RTA said the bus was headed east on Euclid Avenue and the car made a left turn in front it. Six people were taken to University Hospitals and two to the Cleveland Clinic.

Neither driver was injured, and there was little damage to the bus.

