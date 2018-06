OKLAHOMA — A senator in Oklahoma is proposing a bill that would ban anyone convicted with a DUI from consuming and even buying alcohol for a set period of time.

According to OKC-Fox, the bill would also mean anyone caught buying or giving alcohol would be charged with a felony, fined and possibly sentenced to prison.

Anyone charged with a DUI would get an ‘alcohol restricted’ ID card that they would have to carry until their DUI sentence/probation term is over.

Read more here.