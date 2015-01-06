Facebook post causes trouble for parolee in deadly Westlake crash

WESTLAKE, Ohio- A man who pleaded guilty to a car crash that killed his passenger has been ordered back to prison after a judge didn’t like his Facebook post.

In May, Ryan C. Fye, 22, was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide and vehicular assault for the death of an Elyria man. He was granted early release in December.

Fye posted on Facebook about his release: “Prison didnt break me. It MADE me. Im free. Im a new man. Dont come at me like before. Yes im skinny and muscular now. 7 months of working out everyday. Love my real friends an fam. Shout outs to my fam behind bars. Ill see ya when youre time is near! Miss you brothers!”

The post included a picture of Fye extending both middle fingers.

Those words didn’t sit well with Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Judge Richard McMonagle.

The judge ruled Fye’s Facebook post was disrespectful to the family of the deceased, the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office said. McMonagle found it a violation of the community control sanctions of Fye’s parole.

A hearing is set for Jan. 15 for a new judge to determine if Fye will serve the remainder of his three-year sentence. Judge McMonagle retired at the end of the year.

Fye’s attorney told FOX 8 that his client did not violate probation nor did he break the law by posting the status to Facebook.

On March 23, 2013, Fye was driving 60 mph in a 20 mph zone in the Metroparks Bradley Woods Reservation, Cleveland Metroparks Rangers said. Fye, then 20, hit a tree.

One of his four passengers, William Fekete, 22, died from the injuries he suffered in the crash.

The Facebook post was used as an exhibit during a recent hearing so it is public record.