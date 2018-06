In the video above, a father teaches his little girl the value of being treated well by men.

Her dad explains to her that she is now a princess, will one day be a queen and will eventually marry a king.

When the time comes to marry that king, the dad tells her the man will respect her and open doors for her.

At the very end, he assures her that he will always be there for her and that she is his little baby.

Watch above to see the adorable conversation.