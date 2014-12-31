Ohio lottery ticket wins $11M; prize unclaimed

Posted 10:06 am, December 31, 2014, by , Updated at 06:55PM, December 31, 2014
BOARDMAN, Ohio— The Ohio Lottery says a Classic Lotto ticket purchased over the weekend at a northeast Ohio convenience store is worth $11.1 million.

Lottery commission spokeswoman Marie Kilbane tells The Vindicator in Youngstown (http://bit.ly/1AhKUsk ) that prize has not yet been claimed by the owner or owners of the winning ticket from last Saturday.

The lottery says the ticket was sold at a Shell Food Mart in suburban Boardman. The ticketholder chose the numbers rather than using an auto-pick option.

The winning numbers were six, 30, 35, 36, 39 and 43.

Kilbane says it's the second Classic Lotto jackpot winner this year.