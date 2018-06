× Man steals Oxycontin at gunpoint from Cuyahoga Falls pharmacy

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio- A man with a gun stole Oxycontin from a pharmacy in Cuyahoga Falls on Monday.

It happened at the CVS on State Road just before 11 a.m.

Police said the man, armed with a handgun, went up to the pharmacy window and stole an undetermined amount of the narcotic pain killers.

Anyone with information should call the Confidential Crime Fighter’s Tip Line at 330-971-TIPS.