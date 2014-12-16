× Ohio could soon lift penalties for driving with pot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A legislative panel has approved a measure to begin the process of lifting Ohio’s driving penalties for marijuana possession.

The resolution declares the Legislature’s opposition to a 1990 federal law that requires a six-month suspension or revocation of a driver’s license after a drug offense conviction. The legislation cleared the House Policy and Legislative Oversight Committee Tuesday. It now goes to the full House.

Passage of the resolution is the ammunition Gov. John Kasich needs to request federal clearance for Ohio to opt out of the law. Follow-up legislation would be introduced once federal approval is granted to change Ohio’s possession law.

Under federal law, the U.S. transportation secretary can withhold 8 percent of Ohio’s highway funding if the state doesn’t either enforce the law or request an exemption.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.