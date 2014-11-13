97-year-old woman, 83-year-old man victims in double homicide

OSNABURG TWP., Stark Co. — Police say two elderly people were the victims of a double homicide in Osnaburg Township.

Police were called to their home in the 6300 block of Fairhill Street around 5 p.m. Wednesday after being called for a welfare check.

They found Kenneth Bittnger, 83, shot and lying on the floor. Helen Dobransky, 97, was found in a separate room. She was also the victim of a gunshot wound.

Both died from their injuries.

Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information on what might have happened are asked to call Lt. Springer of the Stark County Sheriff’s Office at 330-430-3802.

