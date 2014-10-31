× Scores for your trick-or-treat edition of Friday Night Touchdown!

It’s week ten of Friday Night Touchdown, the final regular season week of the year and there were some great games!

Field and Crestwood were fantastic in getting out the vote for the Dodd Camera Game of the Week. Seven thousand votes were cast and those two teams got extended coverage. It was a close one, but Field beat Crestwood, 28-26.

Number 8 in the FOX 8 Top 8, Aurora had a huge game against Kenston. Kenston won, 31-21

Number 7 Midview had a big-time matchup at Finnie Stadium in Berea when they took on the Berea-Midpark Titans and won, 38-28.

Number 6 St. Ignatius will be busy on Saturday. Something called the Holy War will take place with arch rival number 2 St. Edward.

Number 5 Bedford plays the Maple Heights Mustangs on Saturday afternoon.

Number 4 Nordonia had a date with Wadsworth at Art Wright Stadium in Wadsworth. They came out the big winners, beating Wadsworth, 41-7.

Number 3 Mentor beat Strongsville, 37-7.

The number one Hudson Explorers traveled to Twinsburg to meet the Tigers and left with a win, 51-13.

Benedictine traveled to Dowed Field to face Akron Hoban; Benedictine scored the victory, 35-7.

The defending state champ Kirtland Hornets had a huge game against Independence. Final score was Kirtland, 59, Independence, 0.

