Take a tour! $139M mansion now most expensive home on market in U.S.

A giant mansion in Florida was just put on the market — for $139 million.
It’s now the most expensive house on the market in the entire country, according to the Coldwell Banker Previews International blog.
The estate’s name is Le Palais Royal, and it’s located on Millionaires Mile near Fort Lauderdale. It was listed by William P.D. Pierce, a Coldwell Banker Previews International property specialist.
The home sits on a four-acre property, and it has a private dock and an underground garage with parking for more than 30 cars. Inside, there are 11 bedrooms, 17 bathrooms and an IMAX Theater.
Other features include:
- $2 million marble staircase with steel-iron railing and gold leaf, which took craftsmen more than two years to construct
- Three master bedroom suites and one presidential master suite, each with a Jacuzzi overlooking the ocean or Intracoastal Waterway
- 1,300-gallon Living Color aquarium enclosed within custom cabinetry that will accommodate a high-definition 3-D television in the family room
- 4,500-square-foot infinity edge pool with a 12-foot cascading waterfall, double loop LED-lit water slide, fire pit and swim-up bar for outdoor entertaining
- Courtyard featuring an outdoor summer kitchen with a pizza oven, outdoor lounge for royal entertaining, and entrance to indoor spa massage rooms
- Security guard accommodations that include an air-conditioned kennel for on-site guard dogs