Funeral set for local Case student killed in plane crash

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Services have been set for a Massillon man who died in plane crash Monday.

Lucas Vincent Marcelli, 20, was among the four passengers killed when the 1999 Cessna crashed shortly after takeoff on Bishop Road just east of Cuyahoga County Regional Airport. They were all students at Case Western Reserve University.

Calling hours for Marcelli will be held at Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday and from 9:45 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. A mass will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Mary’s Church on Cherry Road in Massillon.

For more on the plane crash, click here.