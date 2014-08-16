Call For Action: Several things make latest scam so believable

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- The search for free money is a constant on college campuses across the country; students apply for it while organizations and the Federal Government award it.

That's what makes the Grant Scam, or the promise of grant money in exchange for a tax payment, so believable—and it’s not just college kids who’ve fallen for it.

"They were convincing enough to make me send my money,” laughed Tony Warren.

The 62-year-old Clevelander’s name was one of several dozen on a list of Grant Scam victims who’ve complained to the Ohio Attorney General.

"I made a mistake, I have to live with it,” said Warren.

The man said he’s still adjusting to life without the $400 he gave to a stranger who claimed to be with the Federal Government. The caller told Warren he was being awarded a $7,000 grant.

"I believe, the government does give out grants,” Warren told Call For Action Reporter Lorrie Taylor.

He said caller ID is what really sold him. The words “U.S. Government” appeared across the screen on his phone, along with a Washington D.C. area code.

"He said, by it being so much, you have to pay the taxes on the money," said Warren.

That's how the caller convinced Warren to part with his $400. He transferred his cash onto a Green Dot Card, per the caller's instructions, and never heard from the man again.

"This is the newest scam," said Mike DeWine, Ohio’s Attorney General.

DeWine told Taylor more than 50 Ohioans, from college age to senior citizens, had contacted his agency’s help center with complaints about the Grant Scam. Most had lost between $150 and $900 paying bogus tax bills.

DeWine said the Grant Scam was a lot like other con-games seen in news reports.

“These scams all have a couple things in common, one is you're getting something and then you're giving something,” said DeWine. "Of course, what you give is real, what they give is bogus."

DeWine said it was nearly impossible for law enforcement to track stolen money or the thieves who took it, once they had their victim’s cash.

He suggested Ohioans could prevent becoming victims by familiarizing themselves with the warning signs:

Fees or insurance payments Filing paperwork Being told to open an account for the deposit of money Payment of fees on Green Dot Card or wire transfer

"Don't trust nobody," said Warren.

The Clevelander told Taylor he’s certain he’ll never see his $400 again. He’s making his story public to prevent anyone else from having their own story to tell.