FLORIDA — A Florida woman says her haircut is so bad, it’s ruining her life.

Vyunda Bradshaw told WKMG that she wants $1,000 after the stylist at Great Clips gave her a bad cut.

Bradshaw said strips of her hair are gone and she has a bald spot. She said she can’t go anywhere looking like that.

According to WKMG, the manager at Great Clips called the haircut “unacceptable,” fired the stylist, offered Bradshaw free hair products and a $60 wig.

