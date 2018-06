Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Maura Rogers returned to Fox 8 News in the Morning on Wednesday.

She last performed on Fox 8 News as half of The Bean Sisters and they shared their story of how one gave a life-saving kidney to the other. Their story was also featured in Good Housekeeping.

She's now performing with a full band as Maura Rogers & The Bellows.

They have a kickstarter campaign to fund their new album.

For more on the band and their upcoming performances, click here.

