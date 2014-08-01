Fox 8 Recipe Box: Brat Hot Tub & Chipotle Monterey Jack Cheese Sausage & Lime Kabobs

The world's largest touring grill stopped by the station and Fox 8's Wayne Dawson and Scott Sabol got some tips from Johnsonville Grillmaster Tucker May.
Brat Hot Tub
You will need:
(11-inch x 9-inch x 2 3/8-inch)
aluminum foil baking pan
(12 ounces each) beer
butter yellow or white onion, sliced
JOHNSONVILLE® Brats
Put the pan right on the grill, being careful not to singe your knuckle hair. Pour in the
beer, and add the butter and onions.
Grill your Johnsonville Brats to a juicy, golden-brown perfection.
Serve immediately to your hungry guests and place any remaining brats into the steaming
hot tub.
When folks are ready for seconds or thirds--or when stragglers show up late - grab a
Johnsonville Brat out of the hot tub and enjoy!
Chipotle Monterey Jack Cheese Sausage & Lime Kabobs
- 1/2 cup honey
- 1/2 cup lime juice
- 1/4 cup soy sauce
- 2 medium bell peppers (red, yellow, or green) cut into 1-inch pieces
- 1 medium onion, cut into wedges
- 1 cup cherry tomatoes
- 1 package (12 ounce) JOHNSONVILLE® Chipotle Monterey Jack Cheese Chicken Sausage, cut into 1-inch pieces
DIRECTIONS
- In a bowl, combine the honey, lime juice, and soy sauce.
- In a large resealable plastic bag, combine the peppers, onion, tomatoes, and 1 cup honey-lime mixture.
- Seal bag and refrigerate for 30 minutes.
- Preheat grill to medium.
- On metal or soaked wooden skewers, alternately thread sausage and vegetables.
- Grill for 10 minutes or until browned, turning frequently and basting with remaining honey-lime marinade.