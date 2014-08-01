Fox 8 Recipe Box: Brat Hot Tub & Chipotle Monterey Jack Cheese Sausage & Lime Kabobs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The world's largest touring grill stopped by the station and Fox 8's Wayne Dawson and Scott Sabol got some tips from Johnsonville Grillmaster Tucker May.

Brat Hot Tub

You will need:

(11-inch x 9-inch x 2 3/8-inch)

aluminum foil baking pan

(12 ounces each) beer

butter yellow or white onion, sliced

JOHNSONVILLE® Brats

Put the pan right on the grill, being careful not to singe your knuckle hair. Pour in the

beer, and add the butter and onions.

Grill your Johnsonville Brats to a juicy, golden-brown perfection.

Serve immediately to your hungry guests and place any remaining brats into the steaming

hot tub.

When folks are ready for seconds or thirds--or when stragglers show up late - grab a

Johnsonville Brat out of the hot tub and enjoy!

Chipotle Monterey Jack Cheese Sausage & Lime Kabobs

1/2 cup honey

honey 1/2 cup lime juice

lime juice 1/4 cup soy sauce

soy sauce 2 medium bell peppers (red, yellow, or green) cut into 1-inch pieces

bell peppers (red, yellow, or green) cut into 1-inch pieces 1 medium onion, cut into wedges

onion, cut into wedges 1 cup cherry tomatoes

cherry tomatoes 1 package (12 ounce) JOHNSONVILLE® Chipotle Monterey Jack Cheese Chicken Sausage, cut into 1-inch pieces CLOSE