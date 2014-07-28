AJ Petitti’s tips for keeping your tomato & herb gardens healthy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fox 8's Garden Guru AJ Petitti has a garden at Progressive Field that is producing all kinds of vegetables and herbs for the Indians players. AJ checked in to see how the crops are doing and shared some tips for anyone growing tomatoes this season.

Besides lots of vegetables, AJ is growing a wonderful variety of herbs at the Indians player's garden and he shared some important advice about keeping your herbs healthy.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Indians Clubhouse Chef Mark Blaszak uses the crops AJ Petitti grows and he shared a recipe using the tomatoes and herbs.