Police: 5-year-old, 9-year-old robbed of bike at gunpoint

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Two young children were reportedly robbed of their bikes at gunpoint on the city's west side Tuesday night.

According to police, it happened about 7 p.m. in the 2100 block of West 38th Street.

Police say a 9-year-old boy and a 5-year-old boy were riding their bikes in the front yard at the time. The suspect walked up to the 9-year-old, said police, and said "give me your bike." The suspect then pushed the 5-year-old off his bike, and pointed a black hand gun at the 9-year-old, pulling the bike from him.

The suspect is described as being a black male around 28 years old, 5'9" tall and weighing 170 pounds. He was wearing a white T-shirt, turquoise pants, a white fishing hat and sunglasses.

Police said the suspect made off with a black Schwinn children's mountain bike with Schwinn written in orange.

If anyone has information about the crime, they're asked to call the Second District Detective Bureau at 216-623-5218