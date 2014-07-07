Driver accused of hitting man, leaving him to die in the street

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- The first court appearance for William Galvin, 28, of Lakewood was postponed on Monday after authorities charged him with multiple felonies related to a hit-skip fatality.

Galvin is accused of hitting and killing David Nageotte, 36, in the pre-dawn hours of July 4.

Nageotte was found laying in the street outside of his car across from his Cook Avenue home.

Police said they canvassed the area following the crash using car parts found at the scene.

Investigators said they found an Audi with front-end damage and other evidence at Galvin's home, also on Cook Avenue.

Galvin was charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, OVI and hit-skip.

He was released on $10,000 bond.

Nageotte was an employee of the American Red Cross. He had previously worked as a paramedic.

His family said he loved helping other people. "He was a great kid, everything a father could want, very loving kid, very considerate happy, typical young guy, avid sports fan," said his stepfather, Chuck Scott, who told FOX 8 News he raised Nageotte for 35 years of his life.

"He went to Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital and ended up on life flight for the preemies and after that he couldn't take much of that. It was bothering him with the little and everything so he went to work over at the American Red Cross blood services which is where he was at currently," said Scott.

Nageotte will be laid to rest following a funeral at the Ripepi Funeral Home on Tuesday.

Galvin is expected to make a first appearance in Lakewood Municipal Court on July 14.