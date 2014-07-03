Download: Former football star reportedly stiffs waitress

Restaurant server says Warren Sapp came to watch US game, stiffed her on tip pic.twitter.com/DZxkS7Y58w — darren rovell (@darrenrovell) July 2, 2014

Pro Football Hall of Famer Warren Sapp apparently left his server a note, but nothing else, after dining at a Florida bar and grill Tuesday.

According to the Washington Post, Sapp put a big zero on the tip line and scrawled “Boys Don’t Tip!” across the receipt.

On his verified Twitter account, Sapp insinuated the waitress referred to him as “boy” or “a boy”, and included the hashtag #henceboysdonttip.

It wasn’t clear how the word was used.

No waitress will ever call me a boy twice after the 1st time & I say to her "when u look at me do u see a boy?" #HenceBoysDontTip — Warren Sapp (@WarrenSapp) July 2, 2014

The bill was for $69.39.

Sapp played college ball with the University of Miami. His professional career included time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Oakland Raiders.