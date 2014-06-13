Family members accused of stealing from elderly man who was trying to help them

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio-- An Akron man along with his wife and brother have been charged with stealing more than $100,000 from an 84-year-old man who investigators say offered to help them by making loans.

Summit County Sheriff's Office Inspector Bill Holland said detectives were tipped off in February after a referral was made to Summit County Adult Protective Services.

Holland said investigators determined that the victim had written multiple checks which were cashed by Patrick Cross, 44; his wife Jacqueline Cross, 45; Patrick's brother, Dale Cross, 43; and Mark Peterson; they are all from Akron.

"(Patrick Cross) and some of the other people were telling the victim they needed money to pay some of their bills and to pay this and they would repay him and he kept waiting and waiting for the check and it never came in," said Holland.

Holland said the victim was promised that he would be repaid after Cross got money from an annuity.

Patrick Cross and his wife, along with Dale Cross and Mark Peterson were arrested and charged with theft from the elderly.

Summit County court records show Patrick Cross pleaded guilty in March to a similar theft charge, accused of taking $140 from a 90-year-old man for whom Cross promised he would do some plumbing work.

The records show Cross was spared a ten-month jail sentence on the condition that he complete one year of community control.

Cross was also ordered to repay the victim.

All four suspects were booked into the Summit County Jail.