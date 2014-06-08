Chisenhall helps Indians hold off Rangers 3-2

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Lonnie Chisenhall had two hits and scored twice and Cleveland Indians starter Justin Masterson picked up his first road win of the season, 3-2 over the Texas Rangers on Sunday.

Chisenhall singled and scored in the fifth and sixth innings, raising his average to .365, highest in the majors among players with at least 150 plate appearances. He’s a few appearances shy of qualifying for the batting lead.

Adrian Beltre and Alex Rios had two hits each for the injury-riddled Rangers, who learned before the game they will be without first baseman Mitch Moreland for three months. Moreland needs surgery on his ailing left ankle.

The Indians, who started the series with the worst road record in baseball, won consecutive games away from home for the first time this season.

Masterson (4-4) gave up five hits and two runs in 5 2-3 innings.

