× Manziel, Gilbert, Tate throwing first pitches at Tribe games

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Some new Cleveland Browns will be pitching for the Cleveland Indians next week.

New Browns running back Ben Tate and first-round picks Justin Gilbert and Johnny Manziel will be at the ballpark Tuesday and Wednesday to throw out the ceremonial first pitches.

Tate will pitch on Tuesday, and Gilbert and Manziel on Wednesday.

The Tribe will play against the Boston Red Sox both days. Both games start at 7:05 p.m.