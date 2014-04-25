× No Plans? Go to the Zoo for Free!

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Foundation is treating everyone to a day at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo Saturday!

The opportunity was first announced on Fox 8 News in the Morning earlier in April. The organization is giving gifts each month of the year in honor of its 100th birthday.

All guests may enjoy free admission from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. — and that includes access to the Rainforest!

It’s the first time weekend zoo admission, including the Rainforest, has been free to all visitors in nearly 20 years.

There will be special conservation programming and other activities for families in honor of Earth Day.

The Cleveland Foundation is a community foundation created with the idea to pool gifts from many donors in order to support meaningful causes. It will be announcing its next gift on Fox 8 News in the Morning soon!