DNA Discovery Means Questions in Dead Infants Case May Not be Answered

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah (KSTU) — Officials said Thursday that DNA obtained in the case of seven dead infants found in a home is in bad shape, which may mean certain questions may never be answered.

Megan Huntsman faces six counts of murder after she allegedly gave birth to and then killed six infants during a 10-year span. A seventh infant found in the home is believed to have been still born.

Capt. Mike Roberts, Pleasant Grove Police Department, told FOX 13 News Thursday that autopsies have been completed on the infants. He said the DNA is in bad condition, which will make it difficult to determine the sex of the babies and who fathered them.

Roberts said they are looking into getting additional help from various labs, including an FBI facility. Prosecutors could bring formal charges against Huntsman by Monday.

Huntsman allegedly admitted to police she had strangled or suffocated each of the infants shortly after their birth.

