Gas Prices Up Now, May Drop This Summer
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gas prices in Ohio are up again.
The cost for a gallon of regular gas in Ohio was averaging $3.68 in Monday’s survey from auto club AAA, the Oil Price Information Service and WEX Inc. That’s up about 8 cents from a week ago.
Monday’s Ohio price is identical to the price a month ago, 29 cents higher than last year at this time.
The national average Monday was 4 cents lower than the Ohio average, at 3.64 per gallon. That’s up 6 cents from last week, and it’s 12 cents higher than a month ago.
Department of Energy forecasters expect the April through September national average to be about $3.57 a gallon, a little lower than the past few summers.
___
