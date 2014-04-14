Gas Prices Up Now, May Drop This Summer

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gas prices in Ohio are up again.

The cost for a gallon of regular gas in Ohio was averaging $3.68 in Monday’s survey from auto club AAA, the Oil Price Information Service and WEX Inc. That’s up about 8 cents from a week ago.

Monday’s Ohio price is identical to the price a month ago, 29 cents higher than last year at this time.

The national average Monday was 4 cents lower than the Ohio average, at 3.64 per gallon. That’s up 6 cents from last week, and it’s 12 cents higher than a month ago.

Department of Energy forecasters expect the April through September national average to be about $3.57 a gallon, a little lower than the past few summers.

