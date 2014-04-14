Bank Robbery Fail: Police Look for Suspect

WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — A would-be robber left a bank empty-handed when the teller refused to give up the cash.

The Warrensville Heights Police Department is looking for the woman seen in surveillance pictures said to be attempting to rob the U.S. Bank on Richmond Road.

She allegedly entered the bank around 9:40 a.m. Saturday and handed the teller a note demanding money, but the teller resisted.

No one was hurt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the City of Warrensville Heights Police Department at 216-581-1234 216-581-1234.