The massive outdoor chandelier in PlayhouseSquare is one step closer to reality.

The frame without the crystals was hoisted into place early Friday morning.

The chandelier will hang above East 14th Street and Euclid Avenue.

It will be unveiled at a big celebration on May 2.

Officials say the 20-foot chandelier will set the world record for the largest outdoor chandelier.

I will be up all year, rain or shine.