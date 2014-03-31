Brothers Behind ‘Captain America’ Talk Big Debut

Remember all those traffic tie-ups last summer because of the making of 'Captain America: The Winter Soldier.'

Now, comes the payoff.

The movie premieres everywhere this Friday.

Watch Gabe Spiegel's report as the Russo brothers stop in Cleveland to talk about the film.

CLICK to read much more on 'Captain America.'

