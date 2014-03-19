Tickets Still Available for Cincinnati St. Jude Dream Home!
CINCINNATI, Ohio — All 15,000 tickets for the St. Jude Dream Home in Avon sold out in less than two hours this morning — raising over $1.5 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Thank you, Fox 8 viewers, for your support.
Many Fox 8 viewers weren’t able to get their hands on one — but that doesn’t mean all is lost!
There are still thousands of tickets available for the 2014 St. Jude Dream Home in Cincinnati.
The 2,600-square-foot home is worth an estimated $335,000. It has four bedrooms, two and a half baths and a hearth room.
Tickets for the Cincinnati dream home went on sale March 5; about 2,145 of 8,000 available tickets had been sold as of 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.
After we told you about the tickets on Wednesday, 678 were sold and counting!
Ticket cost is the same: $100 gets you one ticket for the chance to win the Cincinnati home located in the Lexington Run community. Anyone who buys tickets before April 11 also has the chance to win a Honda Civic.
To buy tickets for the Cincinnati St. Jude Dream Home, call 1-800-537-1735. You can also reserve tickets online by clicking here.
The giveaway drawing for that home will be June 13.
All ticket proceeds benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital where no child and family pays for anything. Research is also shared all over the world.
**CLICK to learn more about this year’s St. Jude Dream Homes**
*CLICK for St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway Rules*
9 comments
J
Why would somebody in Cleveland area want to buy a ticket for the Cincinnati home? Frustrated that the website crashed this morning and I couldn’t get through on the phones for the Avon home.
Diane
Yes, It was a shame the website crashed this morning. I bought a ticket last year and was excited for the outcome. didnt win a thing but its for a good cause. This year with the web crashing it took the fun out of hoping on the computer at 6 and getting your ticket. Phone lines were busy so couldn not get through. Next year the site should be more prepared.
Sue Cox
its a scam, dont get st jewed
Helen
Sue What is your problem? Go annoy someone else
garol g
money goes for ALL kids of any religion who have this monster disease—how cruel of you to trash something that actually does good.
Dee W
Sue Cox is a misrable , more than likely old lonely bag of bones who has nothing decent to offer on this forum and should find something else to do with her time other than give her racist and worthless opinions that most normal people dont care to see.
Diane
One more thing the rules state you cannot use as a irs write off to charity. But why then if you win the federal govt wants you to pay tax before you claim . That is the scam. I
Angela
Very disappointed that I did not get a ticket! I tried continuously both on the computer and the phone and the page wouldn’t come up on the computer and the phone only rang busy until it finally rang and said all the tickets had been sold!!! I was really hoping for a chance to win the house for my family!
mary
I purchased a ticket online and was sent two emails since The first was a confirmation of payment and that I would be receiving my ticket number within three days.I received my ticket number by email on March 20th .It had my name and address and the amount that I paid.I get a phone call yesterday stating I am not in the drawing and I don’t have a ticket when in fact I do.Did this happen to anybody else out there?I am waiting for someone to call me back with an explanation as to why I received that phone call in the first place.Thx
Comments are closed.