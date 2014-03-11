Happily Married Man Asks Will Ferrell to Ball

SAN FRANCISCO — Usually it’s a starstruck teenager asking a celebrity crush to escort them to the prom.

This time it’s a “happily married man” seeking Will Ferrell’s company at the Senior Ball — and he promises an experience that would be hard to refuse.

There’s a chocolate fountain, for example, and the chance to ride on a school bus full of teenagers, not to mention a boutonniere from a “chain grocery store.”

Those are just some of ways a California teacher attempts to persuade Will Ferrell to chaperone the dance with him.

