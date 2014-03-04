Cedar Point: More Options to ‘Stay Where You Play’

SANDUSKY, Ohio– Cedar Point announced on Tuesday that it will have more options to ‘stay where you play’ this coming season.

The amusement park said it will be adding 52 new deluxe cabins to its Lighthouse Point resort. Cedar Point said the cabins can hold up to 10 people and will feature two full bathrooms, four flat-panel televisions, a dorm-size refrigerator, microwave, coffeemaker, outdoor charcoal grill and picnic table.

Wireless internet access will also be available.

Guests can start making reservations right now and room nights will be available beginning on May 23. CLICK for more.

Lighthouse Point is located along the west bank of the Cedar Point Peninsula.

The park said people who stay at any Cedar Point Resorts property get perks like $39 one-day admission tickets and Early Entry, which is a chance to experience the rides and coasters a full hour before the park opens to everyone else.

