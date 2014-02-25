× My Town: Harvest for Hunger Kicks Off Annual Campaign

CLEVELAND — The city is set to kick off this year’s Harvest for Hunger Campaign serving the northeast Ohio area.

The Harvest for Hunger Campaign will kick off Wednesday, February 26. The 21-county campaign is a collaborative effort of four area food banks: Akron-Canton Regional Food Bank, the Second Harvest Foodbank of North Central Ohio, the Second Harvest Foodbank of Mahoning Valley and the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.

The annual Harvest for Hunger Campaign is a 21-county food and funds drive that raises more than $4 million each year, and one of the biggest drives in the nation. In 2013, 16.5 million meals were served.

For more information about the 2014 Harvest for Hunger Campaign, click here.