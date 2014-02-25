× Hang Up: Westlake Police Warn of Phony Phone Calls

WESTLAKE, Ohio– Westlake police said suspects are spoofing the department’s phone number on caller ID.

Two residents report getting suspicious phone calls that appear on caller ID to be from the Westlake Police Department.

According to police, the first call happened on Feb. 19 where a woman named “Mimi” called a home claiming to be a Westlake police officer looking for the person’s son; she said she would be at the home in 45 minutes, but never showed.

The second call reportedly happened on Feb. 21; a Westlake man said he received calls and messages from “David Lane” of the Westlake Police Department asking him to pay money or an arrest warrant would be issued for him.

Westlake police want residents to know they would never call a home to demand money or other valuables.

They said spoofing– where a caller deliberately falsifies the phone number so the phony information shows up on caller ID– is against FCC rules when done with the intent to defraud or cause harm or to try to get anything of value from someone.

Violations are punishable up to $10,000 per incident. Complaints can be reported HERE.