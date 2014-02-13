Valentine’s Day Wedding: Dream Designs in the Making

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

They create the kind of wedding backdrop that takes your breath away.

Catan Fashions and Socially Artistic by Catan Fashions designed the look of our Valentine's Day Wedding that will air on live TV Friday.

The team appeared on Fox 8 News in the Morning to talk about and show some of their creations.

From the lighting to the flowers, every detail is just right.

It will be perfect for Erica Elwell and Gregory Stallings on Friday, too.

They're our special couple selected out of some 300 entries.

Please join us by watching on air and online as they exchange vows at the romantic Squire's Castle.

Until then, watch more on the making of a dream wedding in the video above.

Click here for extended coverage on the Valentine's Day Wedding.

