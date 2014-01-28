× Housekeeper Makes Surprising Discovery in Motel Sheets

You never know when or where you’ll encounter a random act of kindness.

An unsuspecting housekeeper found a $500 tip left in the sheets of a motel room.

‘Give Back Films’ left it there and recorded her reaction.

“Had an awesome time being able to help out this really cool hotel cleaner. She works hard and really deserved the money!” Give Back Films wrote on its YouTube page where it posted the video. “We hope that by putting these videos on YouTube, some of you are inspired to go out and do the same type of things.”

The housekeeper said she could not accept the tip and tried to give it back, but of course, the folks with Give Back Films wouldn’t have it!

Watch the video above for more.