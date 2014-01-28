Housekeeper Makes Surprising Discovery in Motel Sheets
You never know when or where you’ll encounter a random act of kindness.
An unsuspecting housekeeper found a $500 tip left in the sheets of a motel room.
‘Give Back Films’ left it there and recorded her reaction.
“Had an awesome time being able to help out this really cool hotel cleaner. She works hard and really deserved the money!” Give Back Films wrote on its YouTube page where it posted the video. “We hope that by putting these videos on YouTube, some of you are inspired to go out and do the same type of things.”
The housekeeper said she could not accept the tip and tried to give it back, but of course, the folks with Give Back Films wouldn’t have it!
Watch the video above for more.
7 comments
Stacey
Nice goodhearted story! <3 Nice guys!!! Thanks !!
nancy cvitkovic
I thought that this was a wonderful story, and I thought it was wonderful to give her a chance at the job. Look at how hard she worked at her job, and just how much she appreciated it, I think sometimes you just need to give people a chance and you will be surprised. With hard work and dedication to your employer and your customers good things will come. I believe she truly was so touched, I am not saying this will happen every time but with hard work you never know…..always put in that extra time and effort….:)
cynthia
I love this story!
Deborah
Most people nowadays don’t even tip. And the one’s in house keeping work there butts off to try and please the guest’s. I am happy for here and I am sure she could use the money. That is some great guys right there. Not to many these days.
nikkol
thats right, i did housekeeping for 10+ years, think i was tipped maybe 3 times, and each time less than $5
almartin
I wonder if she was working with them. She seemed like she knew the guy behind the camera. She called him Derek.
Karen Robinson
I worked at a Holiday Inn and was shocked to find out most of the housekeepers just remade the beds. They are supposed to be completely stripped except for the comforter daily. But due to the high volume of rooms ALOT of the housekeepers redo a curtain number of rooms to keep caught up. When I brought this to the attention of the manager she accussed me of lying, and because I did not give names I was let go. I NEVER stay at motel while traveling.. Can you imagine the number of places that do this?
