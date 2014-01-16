2014 Oscar Nominations Announced

(CNN) — The nominations for the 86th Academy Awards were announced Thursday morning.

The nominees for best picture are “American Hustle,” “Captain Phillips,” “Dallas Buyers Club,” “Gravity,” “Her,” “Nebraska,” “Philomena,” “12 Years a Slave” and “The Wolf of Wall Street.”

The nominees for best actor are Christian Bale (“American Hustle”), Bruce Dern (“Nebraska”), Leonardo DiCaprio (“The Wolf of Wall Street”), Chiwetel Ejiofor (“12 Years a Slave”), and Matthew McConaughey (“Dallas Buyers Club”).

The nominees for best actress are Amy Adams (“American Hustle”), Cate Blanchett (“Blue Jasmine”), Sandra Bullock (“Gravity”), Judi Dench (“Philomena”) and Meryl Streep (“August: Osage County”).

The nominees for best supporting actor are Barkhad Abdi (“Captain Phillips”), Bradley Cooper (“American Hustle”), Michael Fassbender (“12 Years a Slave”), Jonah Hill (“The Wolf of Wall Street”) and Jared Leto (“Dallas Buyers Club”).

The nominees for best supporting actress are Sally Hawkins (“Blue Jasmine”), Jennifer Lawrence (“American Hustle”), Lupita Nyong’o (“12 Years a Slave”), Julia Roberts (“August: Osage County”) and June Squibb (“Nebraska”).

The nominees for best director are Alfonso Cuaron (“Gravity”), Steve McQueen (“12 Years a Slave”), Alexander Payne (“Nebraska”), David O. Russell (“American Hustle”) and Martin Scorsese (“The Wolf of Wall Street”).

The nominees for best animated feature are “The Croods,” “Despicable Me 2,” “Frozen,” “The Wind Rises” and “Ernest and Celestine.”

The nominees for best adapted screenplay are “12 Years a Slave,” “Before Midnight,” “The Wolf of Wall Street,” “Philomena” and “Captain Phillips.”

The nominees for best original screenplay are “American Hustle,” “Her,” “Dallas Buyers Club,” “Nebraska” and “Blue Jasmine.”

The 86th Academy Awards will air March 2 from Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre. The show will be on ABC.